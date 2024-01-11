The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Your Squarespace Website

Images play a big role in effective site performance. First, their size matters — large images take eons to load and risk driving away users who lose patience. According to WebFX, a whopping 40% of users stop interacting with a page if images fail to load. Not only that, but Google also frowns upon pages with long loading times, relegating them to lower ranks on SERPs. This translates to diminished visibility and, ultimately, a dent in conversion rates.

It's also important to choose quality images. Using high-res images not only improves the look and feel of your website but also inspires trust in users. Consumers are more likely to consider your brand legitimate and professional if you have high-quality images rather than pixelated, blurry, outdated, or badly cropped ones, and there's data to support this. TopDesignFirms reports that 40% of users judge good web design by the quality of photos used.

So that you don't sacrifice quality for speed, Squarespace has a system that creates different versions of every image you upload and selects whichever will load the fastest, depending on the user's device. Still, it recommends that web images be no more than 500KB, with widths between 1,500 and 2,500 pixels. Squarespace will automatically reformat larger body images, but keep in mind that background images and site-wide banners will load at their original dimensions.

It's also good SEO practice to add alt text to every image you upload. It's a little description that describes the content of your image, and it helps improve accessibility and search ranking. You also want to include enough (but not too many) images on pages with a lot of text. There's no set rule, but it's recommended one image for every 150-350 words.