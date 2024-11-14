Who Makes ATK Engines & Is The Company Owned By Someone Else?

From cars to trucks to motorcycles, the world is full of different modes of transportation. While they might serve different purposes and come in a range of shapes and sizes, the constant among most is the presence of the engine. This component and the elements within are responsible for getting things moving on the road, making the most reliable gasoline engines ever made in quite high demand. Thankfully for those in need, there are numerous engine and engine part suppliers in the automotive marketplace today, such as the longtime staple of the scene, ATK.

ATK's lineage dates to the mid-1930s, with the founding of its sister company, VEGE Motoren. ATK has sold over 5 million powertrain components globally and has become synonymous with innovation. The company not only has a history of selling once-defective engines that it repaired, but it also deals in custom engines, crate engines, and extensive reverse engineering to deliver the best performance possible. ATK is also responsible for making its own engines, backed by its warranty, as it has been for the past 80-plus years.

Be that as it may, there's more to the story of ATK and how it conducts business. ATK may handle its own engine work, but it doesn't quite stand alone, as another entity indeed owns it.

