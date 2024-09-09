Does ATK Offer Any Warranty On Its Engines & How Long Have They Been In Business?

When it comes to crate engine suppliers, ATK is one of the less well-known names. Many custom engine builders tend to go with products sourced directly from automakers, like GM and its powerful LS engine lineup. However, third-party vendors, like ATK, can still be solid places to look for quality motors.

Originally founded in 1936, ATK's sister company, VEGE Motoren, began its journey as a small business operating out of the founder's garage. After World War II, the company shifted its focus to repurposing the U.S. military vehicles left behind in the Netherlands after the fighting stopped. The founder, Wim Versteeg, anticipated demand for new and remanufactured engines for these vehicles and began buying old and worn-out motors to restore and resell.

Today, 80 years later, the company comprises ATK High Performance, ATK Remanufacturing, and ATK VEGE. ATK High Performance is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has been building and selling custom, remanufactured, and crate motors for race cars, vintage vehicles, boats, daily drivers, and more since 2007. The company's stated goal is to share its passion for the automotive world and provide quality products with excellent service. Part of ATK's commitment is its pledge to provide a warranty on its products. Here's everything you need to know about the warranties provided by ATK High Performance.

