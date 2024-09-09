Does ATK Offer Any Warranty On Its Engines & How Long Have They Been In Business?
When it comes to crate engine suppliers, ATK is one of the less well-known names. Many custom engine builders tend to go with products sourced directly from automakers, like GM and its powerful LS engine lineup. However, third-party vendors, like ATK, can still be solid places to look for quality motors.
Originally founded in 1936, ATK's sister company, VEGE Motoren, began its journey as a small business operating out of the founder's garage. After World War II, the company shifted its focus to repurposing the U.S. military vehicles left behind in the Netherlands after the fighting stopped. The founder, Wim Versteeg, anticipated demand for new and remanufactured engines for these vehicles and began buying old and worn-out motors to restore and resell.
Today, 80 years later, the company comprises ATK High Performance, ATK Remanufacturing, and ATK VEGE. ATK High Performance is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has been building and selling custom, remanufactured, and crate motors for race cars, vintage vehicles, boats, daily drivers, and more since 2007. The company's stated goal is to share its passion for the automotive world and provide quality products with excellent service. Part of ATK's commitment is its pledge to provide a warranty on its products. Here's everything you need to know about the warranties provided by ATK High Performance.
ATK offers a warranty on all of its engines
Checking whether the seller offers a warranty is one of the most important things you can do before buying a used or remanufactured engine. Even if you're buying a new motor, you should ask for a warranty to protect your investment. Fortunately, ATK provides a warranty on all of the engines it sells in the continental United States. However, those warranties do come with a few conditions.
ATK offers warranties on stage I, II, and III motors that last for 24 months or unlimited miles. The 24-month period begins the day that the engine ships, not the date that you receive or install it. If you install an ATK engine in a marine application when the motor is not listed as being compatible with water applications, you will receive no warranty at all, while marine-exclusive motors come with an 18-month/unlimited-hour warranty. Furthermore, ATK directs marine-engine buyers to its ATK Vege page, where the warranty information differs slightly, which can cause some confusion. Buyers are encouraged to read the details carefully when shopping.
The warranties state that ATK will repair or replace any product with a defect within the warranty period, but only after the company inspects the item to determine the nature of the defect or malfunction. The company will not replace or repair products damaged by customers. ATK provides other disclaimers and stipulations on its warranty page, including some reasons why your warranty request may be denied. ATK warranties don't apply to engines used for racing or competition, those damaged by overheating, or motors damaged during installation. Understanding the scope of the company's warranty will protect your wallet while safeguarding your investment.