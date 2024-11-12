Smart Glasses May Forever Change Home Delivery Services (According To Amazon)

Amazon's Echo Frames smart glasses are not particularly smart in the same vein as the fancy options with XR applications, like the RayNeo Air 2S or the Xreal Air 2. They, however, make up for those pricey display perks with utilitarian tricks like Alexa integration, calling, and music playback, among others. Now, Amazon is hoping that smart glasses will help speed up package deliveries in the near future.

According to a Reuters report that cites multiple internal sources, the e-commerce titan wants to push smart glasses to assist drivers with turn-by-turn navigation. "Amazon is developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to guide them to, around and within buildings," says the report.

Notably, the glasses Amazon is developing for its delivery agents would come with "a small embedded screen." One of the objectives is to relieve drivers from the chore of taking guidance from handheld GPS devices, while also making it easier for them to navigate past infrastructure obstacles as well as pets.

The device is reportedly being developed on the same foundation as the existing line-up of Echo Frames smart glasses. Code named Amelia, the wearable gadget will include only a single display unit, instead of the dual-screen format that most XR glasses have adopted these days.

