How To Increase The Volume On An Android Phone Beyond 100%

Over the years, we've seen Android phones with impressive displays become quite common — with even budget-oriented devices offering big, bright, and fast refresh rate screens. This led to many relying on their phones to watch their favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. While picture quality is paramount when consuming media on a device, something that's of equal importance is the audio experience.

Advertisement

You can use the volume keys to quickly change how loud media plays on your phone, and this pops open a menu, usually allowing you to control other sounds like your ringtone or alarm volumes. You can also navigate to Settings > Sound & Vibration, and adjust the volume slider here.

It's also worth checking if there's anything blocking the speaker on your Android phone. Take a moment to clean off any dust or debris that may have lodged inside the speaker grill using a soft brush. If you still find your phone's speaker too quiet, there is another way to bypass the maximum audio limit on Android. This can come in handy when you have a bigger room to fill but don't have access to a dedicated speaker to connect to. Read on to find out how you can use a third-party app to increase your Android phone's volume beyond 100%.

Advertisement