How To Increase The Volume On An Android Phone Beyond 100%
Over the years, we've seen Android phones with impressive displays become quite common — with even budget-oriented devices offering big, bright, and fast refresh rate screens. This led to many relying on their phones to watch their favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. While picture quality is paramount when consuming media on a device, something that's of equal importance is the audio experience.
You can use the volume keys to quickly change how loud media plays on your phone, and this pops open a menu, usually allowing you to control other sounds like your ringtone or alarm volumes. You can also navigate to Settings > Sound & Vibration, and adjust the volume slider here.
It's also worth checking if there's anything blocking the speaker on your Android phone. Take a moment to clean off any dust or debris that may have lodged inside the speaker grill using a soft brush. If you still find your phone's speaker too quiet, there is another way to bypass the maximum audio limit on Android. This can come in handy when you have a bigger room to fill but don't have access to a dedicated speaker to connect to. Read on to find out how you can use a third-party app to increase your Android phone's volume beyond 100%.
Using a volume booster app on Android
There are fun ways to customize your Android phone that make it a joy to use. The abundance of apps available on the Google Play Store is part of what makes this possible. Unfortunately, this does result in many low-quality apps making their way to the store, and you'll find dozens of volume booster apps as well. We've tested a few of the top-rated picks on the Play Store, and the Volume Booster app by GOODEV was the most straightforward of the bunch. To increase volume on your Android phone or tablet beyond 100%, follow these steps:
- Download the volume booster app from the Play Store. You can use any other app, but we've tested this one specifically and can attest to its functionality.
- Launch the app, and grant it notification permissions. This way, you can access the controls at anytime through the notification center.
- You will notice two sliders — the first one adjusts the system volume, and the other slider adds boost. Slowly creep the boost slider up to find a comfortable audio level.
- To quit the app, tap on the "Stop Service" button.
You can adjust the maximum boost level by tapping on the settings cog icon in the app. This app, in theory, lets you hit a total of 200% volume on your Android device — though you will notice that the audio starts distorting beyond a certain level.
Are volume booster apps safe to use?
It's fair to have concerns regarding an app that claims to push your phone's functionality beyond the limits it was designed for. The app we recommend has over 50 million installs, and a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store, and while we didn't run into any trouble during testing, it isn't advisable to use a solution such as this to permanently increase your phone's volume. Though the app may be safe to use in short bursts, it could potentially damage your phone's speaker — especially if you push the maximum boost to higher levels.
It is also not recommended to use any volume boosting services when you're wearing headphones or earphones — this could lead to hearing damage. If you're looking for a way to amplify the music or movies you consume on your phone, you can pick up one of the many portable Bluetooth speakers available on the market. Then, it's as easy as connecting to it and enjoying a much louder audio experience. Not only do portable speakers dramatically increase the output volume, but they often add to the overall soundstage by providing richer bass and better instrument separation.