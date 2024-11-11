Is The 2026 Jeep Roadster Real?

A video showing images of a futuristic 2026 Jeep Roadster appeared on YouTube earlier this year. The calm undertones of the video's voiceover contrast the potential excitement at the overlap of its rugged appearance and sporty stance. As wild as it appears, it wouldn't be the first crazy concept vehicle from Jeep if it were true.

The nearly three-minute video shows only a single AI, or at least artistic, rendered image of the supposed 2026 Jeep Roadster. At first, the image flips into the frame as the narrator begins with quiet tones about the rumors surrounding the 2026 Jeep Roadster as a "potential addition to the iconic Jeep lineup." As the image switches to a mirror of itself (shown above), the faceless narrator goes on to explain how the open-air roadster would be a departure from the brand's traditional off-road capable offerings.

While it's not out of the question that Jeep could offer a vehicle less capable than its legendary Wrangler and Cherokee models, the Jeep Compass (dubbed a "Well Rounded Soft-Roader"), for example, there's been no official indication of a 2026 Roadster from Jeep or its parent company Stellantis.

