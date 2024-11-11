Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's TV Trade-In Promotion
There is no shortage of advanced TVs today, which can make purchasing a new device intimidating as you sort through all of the options. And to make things even more complicated, a certain level of smart-device compatibility is now a necessity for many shoppers.
Whatever you might be looking for, odds are that at some point your eye will fix on one of the many offerings from South Korean appliance and tech giant Samsung. After all, products bearing the Samsung logo make frequent appearances on "best of" lists from trusted tech sites, with reviewers and users alike praising them not only for their functionality, but also for their wallet-friendly prices.
That combination of reputation and affordability has made Samsung devices regular fixtures in major retail outlets including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Heck, you can even buy a Samsung TV through Amazon if you're so inclined. And in an effort to entice buyers further, Samsung even has a pretty solid trade-in deal going on that lets you swap an old television for a shiny new one.
There's a catch or two you should know before you go all-in on the trade deal, though. Here's what you need to know about Samsung's current trade-in promotion.
Samsung is offering a limited credit for trade-ins
First, the deal is only available when you purchase a new qualifying television through Samsung. Moreover, you won't be able to do a straight-up swap with your old TV because the amount of trade-in credit will not cover the cost of a new television. In its current form, the maximum amount of trade-in credit you can receive for your old TV is fixed, and that credit is offered not so much as a dollar amount reflecting the value of your old device, but rather as an incentive to purchase a new Samsung.
Likewise, not every television that Samsung makes will be available as part of the promotion. So, if you're hot to buy one of 2024's highest-rated Samsung TVs, you'll need to consult the company's website to confirm if it is eligible. Once you've selected an eligible device on the site, you'll need to click the Trade In option on the checkout page to opt into the promotion. Just FYI — per Samsung reps, you may be able to apply trade-in credit from a Samsung mobile device or tablet to the purchase of a TV, with the credit deducted prior to the sale.
It would seem there has been some confusion online about the instant rebate you'll receive. However, we have recently confirmed with a Samsung representative that the trade-in credit is capped at a flat rate of $50.
You can trade in any TV as part of the deal
Samsung will accept any TV from any brand as part of the deal. Yes, that even includes damaged or defective ones. It is, however, important that you actually own the television you're trading in, as Samsung will not accept devices that have been purchased on payment plans.
As for the hows and whens of the trade, Samsung will collect your old television upon delivery of the new one. As the trade-in conditions note, it is important that the old device is ready for pickup at the point of delivery. While the device does not need to be packed in its original box, it needs to be unplugged, and disconnected from any cables when the delivery team arrives. Likewise, if the old TV is wall-mounted, it needs to be completely removed from the wall; the delivery team will not remove it for you, though they will give you a 15-minute window to disconnect the device.
Just FYI — you should also include any remote controls or stands that came with the old TV. Failure to properly prepare the old TV for removal will result in it not being accepted for pickup by the delivery team. If that happens, Samsung will charge your credit card for whatever trade-in discount you got for the old TV.
Can I change my mind about Samsung's trade-in deal?
If you're curious about what Samsung is doing with the old TVs, they will be taken to an electronics recycling facility, where they'll be inspected and either refurbished for resale, or broken down and disassembled for parts. Just as a heads-up: Once Samsung has taken possession of the old TV, you have officially transferred ownership. So if you choose to take part in the promotion and trade your old TV once it's been picked up there are no take-backs.
You can change your mind prior to the point of delivery the purchase if you want to opt out of the trade-in and keep your old television. But changing your mind will, rightfully, prompt Samsung to charge the method of payment on file for the amount credited for trade-in. That scenario seems unlikely, of course, because there was surely a good reason you were looking to upgrade to begin with, right?
Whatever the circumstances, if you're curious about how long you'll have to cash in on Samsung's trade-in promotional offers, you've got plenty of time to do so, as the deal currently remains active through Aug. 31, 2025, and a Samsung spokesman said in an email to us that it's slated to get an update in the near future. But if you're looking to pick up a new Samsung TV during the holiday season, it's as good a time as any to take advantage.