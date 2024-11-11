Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's TV Trade-In Promotion

There is no shortage of advanced TVs today, which can make purchasing a new device intimidating as you sort through all of the options. And to make things even more complicated, a certain level of smart-device compatibility is now a necessity for many shoppers.

Whatever you might be looking for, odds are that at some point your eye will fix on one of the many offerings from South Korean appliance and tech giant Samsung. After all, products bearing the Samsung logo make frequent appearances on "best of" lists from trusted tech sites, with reviewers and users alike praising them not only for their functionality, but also for their wallet-friendly prices.

That combination of reputation and affordability has made Samsung devices regular fixtures in major retail outlets including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Heck, you can even buy a Samsung TV through Amazon if you're so inclined. And in an effort to entice buyers further, Samsung even has a pretty solid trade-in deal going on that lets you swap an old television for a shiny new one.

There's a catch or two you should know before you go all-in on the trade deal, though. Here's what you need to know about Samsung's current trade-in promotion.