Does Tribotex Engine Treatment Actually Work? Here's What User Reviews Say

There are dozens of things vehicle owners can do for engine care. But for many, extending an engine's life can entail more than just proper care and maintenance, with many even turning to engine additives to help keep their car, truck, or SUV purring over the long run.

Of course, selecting the right additive for you and your vehicle can be tedious, as there's no shortage of options on the consumer market these days. If you spend any time searching for an engine additive on-line or in stores, odds are you'll come across a brand known as TriboTEX, which claims it can help an engine "run longer, stronger, and cleaner," whether it's used in a car, diesel truck, or motorcycle, among other machines. It purports to do so with the use of game-changing nanotechnology that covers metal bearing surfaces inside the engine with a "diamond-like" coating, which helps restore those engine components so they function almost like new.

TriboTEX claims to have developed this technology with help from NASA, The Department of Energy, and The National Science Foundation – a fact that only bolsters the scientific credibility of the additive. Street cred aside, if you're considering TriboTEX for your high-mileage engine, it's likely you'll be a little more interested in how real-world users feel about the product. The good news is, consumer reviews of TriboTEX are largely positive. Let's take a look at what users are saying about the additive.

