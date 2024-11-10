Does Tribotex Engine Treatment Actually Work? Here's What User Reviews Say
There are dozens of things vehicle owners can do for engine care. But for many, extending an engine's life can entail more than just proper care and maintenance, with many even turning to engine additives to help keep their car, truck, or SUV purring over the long run.
Of course, selecting the right additive for you and your vehicle can be tedious, as there's no shortage of options on the consumer market these days. If you spend any time searching for an engine additive on-line or in stores, odds are you'll come across a brand known as TriboTEX, which claims it can help an engine "run longer, stronger, and cleaner," whether it's used in a car, diesel truck, or motorcycle, among other machines. It purports to do so with the use of game-changing nanotechnology that covers metal bearing surfaces inside the engine with a "diamond-like" coating, which helps restore those engine components so they function almost like new.
TriboTEX claims to have developed this technology with help from NASA, The Department of Energy, and The National Science Foundation – a fact that only bolsters the scientific credibility of the additive. Street cred aside, if you're considering TriboTEX for your high-mileage engine, it's likely you'll be a little more interested in how real-world users feel about the product. The good news is, consumer reviews of TriboTEX are largely positive. Let's take a look at what users are saying about the additive.
TriboTEX customers generally like the product
There are three main versions of TriboTEX available, including formulas for diesel engines, non-diesel engines, and small engines. We'll start with the original formula, as many will likely purchase TriboTEX for a non-diesel engine. The TriboTEX original formula currently holds a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Amazon over more than 1,200 reviews, with some 5-star reviewers hailing it as a miracle-worker, and others noting the additive helped cure everything from excessive oil consumption to noisy engine ticks in their high-mileage vehicles. Perhaps more importantly, many said that they'd be happy to pony up the $118 price for another tube of TriboTEX if the need arose.
There are, however, a few 1-star and 2-star reviewers who felt the additive had little to no effect on their vehicles, and at least one who believed TriboTEX actually clogged the oil rings on their truck. So, make of those critiques what you will. As for the TriboTEX diesel formula, it currently also holds a 4.2 star rating on Amazon, but with a much smaller pool of just 95 reviews. Of those, the 5-star fans claimed that TriboTEX has done wonders for their trucks, SUVs, and tractors alike, saying it's well worth the $183 price. Some even praised it as one of the best diesel additives on the market, and one reviewer actually changed their 1-star review to 5-stars after witnessing the additive's long-term effects.
Of the negative reviews, most simply note that they saw no difference in their diesel engine's performance after using TriboTEX. The reviews are similar across the board for the 4.3-star-reviewed small engine formula, with happy customers praising its effectiveness and some labeling it as snake oil. But at a cost of $59, it may be worth purchasing for folks with an engine in need.