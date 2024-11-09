How To Enable & Change The AutoFill Info On Your iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

When filling out forms, entering passwords, or inputting contact information on your iPhone, the AutoFill feature can come in handy. It not only saves time but also reduces errors by automatically entering details such as your name, address, credit card information, and login credentials across apps and websites. This is particularly helpful when logging into accounts, signing up for websites, or making purchases online, as AutoFill can instantly populate fields with just a single tap.

The AutoFill feature on your iPhone offers the invaluable convenience of not having to remember complex passwords, credit card details, or exact addresses every time you need them. Also, if your personal information changes — whether you've moved to a new address, received a new credit card, or updated your passwords — it's easy to edit these details.

The iPhone's AutoFill feature gives you full control over the information it saves and uses. You can, for instance, choose to enable AutoFill only for contact details while opting out of saving payment information, or vice versa. Below, we'll guide you through the process of enabling AutoFill on your iPhone, as well as how to modify or delete stored personal details to ensure your information remains accurate and secure.

