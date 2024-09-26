How To Change Your Home Address On iPhone

From transferring utilities to making sure you have the right tools on hand, there are a lot of things you have to do when you move. When you're juggling so much at once, it's easy to put off doing certain things or forget about them altogether. Changing your address on your iPhone is one of those things that often falls through the cracks. You might not notice you've forgotten to update your address until you're trying to get home and Siri suggests directions in Maps based on where you used to live, or you need to do something like fill out a form or buy something online and you realize that Safari AutoFill is still using your old address.

While there are a lot of underrated iPhone features worth using, these devices don't have a way to automatically detect your home address. So, if you move, Apple Maps will keep sending you to your old house, and Safari AutoFill will continue to use your old address until you manually update it. The good news is that updating your address on your iPhone is easy and will help you avoid these frustrating situations and make your life a little easier. Once you do, you'll be back to getting around town and filling out documents easily.