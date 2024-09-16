How To Change Your Home Address On Google Maps (iPhone & Android)

Whenever you're away from home and are unfamiliar with the commute back, you almost always turn to Google Maps to help you find the right way. It is, after all, one of the most popular and reliable map apps for Android and iPhone thanks to its location accuracy and real-time traffic data.

However, what also makes Google Maps really handy for navigation is its ability to save your home address. This means you won't have to go through the hassle of manually typing your home location every single time you're commuting — you can simply tap on your address from the saved locations and you're good to go.

What if you've decided to move across the country? What happens to your saved home address then? Google Maps allows you to easily change your home address to a brand-new location. We'll walk you through how to do so on both iPhone and Android devices.