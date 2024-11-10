Here's Why You Can't Buy The 2025 Dodge Attitude In The U.S.

The 2025 Dodge Attitude is a new gasoline-powered car that was recently introduced by Stellantis into the Mexican market. The Attitude is actually imported from China, which provides a variety of clues as to why it will likely never be available for sale in the U.S.

Advertisement

The Dodge Attitude is a rebadged version of the GAC Trumpchi Empow, a compact sport sedan. It gives off some Hyundai Elantra styling vibes, while the parent company in China markets it as a fighter jet-inspired vehicle in a video-game world. This new Chinese-made version of the Dodge Attitude actually replaces the previous model that was based on the Mitsubishi Mirage sedan and had been sold in Mexico since 2015.

The 2025 Dodge Attitude is available in three trim levels: SXT, Sport, and GT. All have the same powertrain, a 1.5-Liter, 168-horsepower turbocharged inline four mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. To the basic SXT trim with sport exhaust, rain-sensing wipers, and 17-inch wheels, the Sport adds dual-zone climate control, improved sound system, heated and ventilated leather seats, paddle shifters, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The GT comes with sport interior, wireless phone charging, and rear spoiler.

Advertisement

For six years, I have written extensively on issues related to vehicles from other markets that attempt to enter the U.S. market. I have also worked with people who are considering the importation of a non-conforming vehicle into the U.S. So, I believe there are three primary reasons why you can't buy, and may never be able to buy, the 2025 Dodge Attitude in the U.S.: safety, emissions, and tariffs. Let's take them one at a time.