Here's Why You Can't Buy The 2025 Dodge Attitude In The U.S.
The 2025 Dodge Attitude is a new gasoline-powered car that was recently introduced by Stellantis into the Mexican market. The Attitude is actually imported from China, which provides a variety of clues as to why it will likely never be available for sale in the U.S.
The Dodge Attitude is a rebadged version of the GAC Trumpchi Empow, a compact sport sedan. It gives off some Hyundai Elantra styling vibes, while the parent company in China markets it as a fighter jet-inspired vehicle in a video-game world. This new Chinese-made version of the Dodge Attitude actually replaces the previous model that was based on the Mitsubishi Mirage sedan and had been sold in Mexico since 2015.
The 2025 Dodge Attitude is available in three trim levels: SXT, Sport, and GT. All have the same powertrain, a 1.5-Liter, 168-horsepower turbocharged inline four mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. To the basic SXT trim with sport exhaust, rain-sensing wipers, and 17-inch wheels, the Sport adds dual-zone climate control, improved sound system, heated and ventilated leather seats, paddle shifters, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The GT comes with sport interior, wireless phone charging, and rear spoiler.
For six years, I have written extensively on issues related to vehicles from other markets that attempt to enter the U.S. market. I have also worked with people who are considering the importation of a non-conforming vehicle into the U.S. So, I believe there are three primary reasons why you can't buy, and may never be able to buy, the 2025 Dodge Attitude in the U.S.: safety, emissions, and tariffs. Let's take them one at a time.
The Dodge Attitude may not meet U.S. safety standards
Safety standards are one area where certain Mexican vehicles are not up to U.S. standards. Mexican market vehicles do not have to meet U.S. safety standards. In the past, they were not required to have basic safety systems like airbags, traction control, or stability control. Until 2020, Mexico had no Federal responsibility for road safety. Prior to that, the states and municipalities were solely responsible.
The good news is that revised safety standards are on the way for vehicles sold in the Mexican market. They have been phasing in since 2023, with all of them set to be in place and applied to vehicles manufactured for model year 2027. Since compliance is required with the relevant safety standard from the U.S., Mexico, or the U.N., it's possible that cars sold or made in Mexico could eventually comply with U.S. standards.
If this should ever come to pass, the Dodge Attitude is well-equipped with a variety of safety systems that could enable it to be sold in the U.S. at some future date. That's if, it can get through U.S. crash tests. These systems, depending on the trim level, include six airbags, rear parking camera, nine autonomous Level 2 driver assistance features, and blind spot monitoring.
The Dodge Attitude may not meet U.S. emissions standards
As a vehicle being imported into Mexico direct from the Chinese market, it is highly unlikely that the Attitude meets U.S. emissions standards, which are much stricter than those in Mexico. Emissions are much tougher here, thanks to the EPA (not to mention the even stricter Cali and related CARB states' standards).
Mexican vehicles, as well as Chinese market vehicles, would need significant upgrades to their emissions equipment to be able to meet the U.S. standards. Emissions standards in the U.S. are becoming increasingly strict. On March 20, 2024, EPA announced its new emissions standards, which will apply to vehicles from model years 2027 to 2032.
The cost of meeting these standards would significantly raise the Attitude's cost in the U.S. market above its current Mexico-market pricing levels of $20,331 for the SXT (409,900 pesos), $22,653 for the Sport (454,900 pesos), and $24,249 for the GT (488,900 pesos).
The Dodge Attitude may be subject to punitive tariffs
Tariffs are a real threat to the sale of Chinese-made cars in the U.S. Proof of this is the 102.5% tariff rate recently put into effect by the Biden administration on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the United States. Even though a few internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are imported to the U.S. from China, including the Buick Envision and Volvo S90, their manufacturers currently pay a 27.5% tariff on each one.
Due to this EV-related action by the U.S. government, it is not inconceivable that these tariffs could be extended to China's ICE vehicles if cars like the Dodge Attitude began to enter the U.S. in significant quantities. If these cars could be built in China to meet U.S. safety and emissions standards, it would be relatively easy for Stellantis to distribute them to existing Dodge dealers for sale to consumers. Dodge dealers would no doubt welcome an entry-level sedan like the Attitude, which would fill a gap at the bottom end of the Dodge product line. Everybody wins, right?
Not quite. Uncle Sam is likely to object strenuously, and could slap a much higher tariff on these cars than the current 27.5%. China is unlikely to enable Stellantis in this, and Stellantis will probably be satisfied with selling the Dodge Attitude throughout Latin America if they so choose, keeping it off of America's radar.