Is It Legal To Drive A Jeep Without Doors In The US?
The Jeep has been a staple of the off-roading community following the release of its 1940 4x4 and is embodied in the moniker, "Go Anywhere. Do Anything." If you've ever wondered why they are called 'Jeeps' and what it stands for, it's actually more of an in-depth tale than you might imagine. One of the features available to Jeep Wrangler owners, for example, is the ability to remove the vehicle's top, lay down the windshield, and even remove the driver and passenger doors. If a vehicle like this sounds enticing, you should know which are the best years for Jeep Wrangler, and which to avoid.
But, aren't side doors kind of an important aspect of any vehicle? It turns out, there are some great reasons to remove the doors of a Jeep, especially when exploring the rugged backcountry. For one thing, when the doors are removed, the Wrangler weighs less, which in turn enhances fuel efficiency. No doors also offers a unique and visceral drive that allow you to get up close and personal with nature.
However, you may have seen Jeeps without their doors not on some remote trail, but right in town. Is this against the law? No, it's now perfectly legal in every state, as the one holdout, Pennsylvania, recently made doors optional on both Broncos and Jeeps. However, there are a few key things to remember if you choose to go doorless in your Jeep.
Mirrors are still subject to state laws
One of the issues you'll face when removing a Wrangler's doors, for instance, is that the mirror is attached to them. Depending on which state you reside, you could be required to have both side mirrors and a rearview mirror affixed to the vehicle, with the proper vantage point available for safe driving.
The majority of U.S. states allow you to drive legally with just two mirrors, such as one side and one rearview. However, you could find yourself in trouble with the law in some areas if your rearview is blocked, and you don't have at least one driver side mirror. Consider becoming familiar with your home state's laws on the matter, for official clarification.
Side view mirrors are crucial for driver awareness, and continually provide much needed visibility when changing lanes, navigating a parallel parking space, and merging onto the freeway, among others. One IATSS Research study, conducted by Mohamed Shawky and posted on ScienceDirect.com, found that drivers who used their side mirrors and glanced out the window prior to changing lanes, reduce their chances of an accident by around four times that of drivers who didn't. There are also ways to minimize the blind spots in your car, which can help enhance visibility.
One easy fix that is both legal and safe, is to purchase a product like the Mirrors Doors Off Compatible with Jeep Wrangler. These replacement mirrors easily slide into the door hinge of your Jeep.
More risk in the event of an accident and legal complications
One of the realities of driving around the city without doors on your Jeep, is that you face more hazards as a result. In the awful event the Jeep flips over, with no barrier between you and the pavement, serious limb injuries, and even ejection from the vehicle are possible. In addition, certain environmental dangers such as rocks or objects in the road can bounce up and strike you while you're driving at speed.
If you are unfortunate enough to be involved in a road collision without your doors, it could negatively affect a legal case. For example, when making a claim due to personal injury suffered during an accident, the insurance company typically conducts an investigation to determine if your claim is backed up by solid evidence. This evidence includes a variety of elements, from police reports to testimony, to photos of your vehicle, and safety measures or lack thereof. Driving with no doors could make reaching a successful settlement more challenging.