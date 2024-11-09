The Reason Why Sedans Don't Have Rear Windshield Wipers

There's a lot to love about sedans — sleek, sexy, and easier to drive (and park) than their larger SUV and truck brethren. These days, there are sedans for every kind of driver. You can admire the fastest sedans ever made, or sedans with high ground clearance, or even luxury sedans known for fuel efficiency. But one thing most sedans lack? A rear windshield wiper.

Although there is no single reason why sedan manufacturers seldom include rear windshield wipers, a few factors may have something to do with it. First, removing the rear wipers saves car makers money without affecting compliance, because U.S. law does not require them for sedans.

Secondly, rear windshield wipers can affect a car's appearance and overall drag coefficient, which can make it less appealing to some drivers. Hyundai told Motor Trend in 2023 that it initially didn't include a rear windshield wiperon its electric SUV, the Ioniq 5, for two reasons: aesthetic preferences and airflow performance.

Lastly, sedans have tapered rear ends and sloped rooflines for improved aerodynamics (and, therefore, fuel economy), which can eliminate the need for a rear wiper. A sedan's airflow passes across its rear window while it's in motion, which can help remove water or light dirt particles that may have been trapped there when the car was standing still.

However, not everyone is convinced that rear wipers are unnecessary. Here's why.