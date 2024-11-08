6 Of The Best Non-Kawasaki Sport Bikes To Consider In 2024

Kawasaki's Ninja motorcycles are some of the most well-regarded sport bikes on the market. There are 14 different models of Ninja currently available across a range of performance specifications and engine sizes, including an e-bike and a hybrid. The smaller models are considered to be among the best bikes for new riders to learn on, and many of their larger-engine bikes are popular with more experienced riders. There are a lot of factors that have contributed to Kawasaki's success in the sport bike category, but affordability, performance, and reliability are often cited as some of the brand's most compelling traits.

That said, it's far from the only brand out there that makes sport bikes. Several other manufacturers make excellent performance motorcycles that are great for everything from urban commutes to weekends at the track. Some of them offer a similar range of affordability to the bikes in Kawasaki's line-up, while others push the boundaries of performance to their absolute limits.

Those who are thinking about getting a new bike and have already seen what Kawasaki has to offer might want to know what else is out there. One of the best ways to find alternatives is to look up the lineups of some of the most popular manufacturers on the market and see which models stand out the most in each engine-size-class. Based on personal experience and professional hands-on reviews, here are six of the best non-Kawasaki sport bikes from different brands across the entire spectrum of engine sizes that you might want to consider in 2024. There will be a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of the article.

