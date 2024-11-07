Can You Swap A 5.7 HEMI With A 6.4 HEMI?

While there are some minute details that require your attention when swapping HEMI engines between trucks and cars, it's a fairly simple process otherwise. First, you're going to need some tools in addition to a good selection of wrenches, sockets, and ratchets, such as pry bars, an engine hoist, and an engine stand. Fortunately, Harbor Freight carries a good selection of tools that will come in handy.

You'll also need a 6.4 HEMI to replace the 5.7 in your current ride. This can be a remanufactured long block, a complete engine either in new-in-the-crate form or in preowned condition from a donor car or a salvage, or some combination of the above. While the complete new crate engine option is attractive, some aren't legal for use on public roads and could prove cost prohibitive depending upon your budget.

For reference, Mopar Genuine Parts sells a complete Performance 392 HEMI SRT crate engine for $8,045 (plus an installation kit and jumping through some other hoops to maintain the warranty) whereas the long block option starts at $5,238. Keep in mind you'll have to source the 6.4 HEMI intake separately if you go the long block route. However, either way, you'll need to add an SRV (Short Runner Valve) controller to your existing wiring to make use of the 6.4 intake's active runner system, and you'll need to have the system tuned.

