What Are Dentside Ford Trucks And How Are They Different From Bumpsides?

In the automotive community, certain series develop nicknames that help differentiate among generations, particularly in a model that has been produced for decades. The Ford F-Series trucks are a great example, with the first iteration launching in 1948 and continuing now in its 14th generation.

So how can you easily describe a fifth-generation F-Series, which ran from 1967 through 1972? Truck fans refer to these Ford's as "bumpsides," due to a narrow line along the side panels popping outward. What do you call a sixth-generation F-Series, from 1973 to 1979? This series is often called a "dentside," because instead of the line that extends from the front to the rear popping out, it's pushed inward. We ranked every generation of Ford's F-Series from worst to best, and surprisingly, both dentside and bumpside landed above some of Ford's more recent creations.

Both the bumpside and dentside F-Series helped to influence trucks' evolution, helping them gain more acceptance beyond agriculture and construction. Of the two, the bumpside is more dramatic, as the body style changes were substantial from the fourth generation of F-Series trucks. In an effort to appeal to more buyers, Ford added sporty elements to its overall design. The automaker's changes were met with decades of success, considering that the F-Series is still around today, and hit a sales record in 2018, moving 909,330 units.

