Why Yamaha eBikes Are Being Discontinued In The US (And When They'll Be Gone For Good)
After six years of operation, motorcycle giant Yamaha is stepping away from the North American e-bike market. While the news might raise eyebrows for many who had no idea that Yamaha was one of the most prominent players in the electric bike game, true fans know the company was one of the earliest to conceptualize and design a working e-bike. In fact, the Yamaha PAS (Power Assist System), invented in 1993, was the world's first electrically power-assisted bicycle. With thirty-one years of experience under its belt, the company clearly knows a thing or two when it comes to e-bikes.
Yamaha first stepped onto the e-bike scene in 2018, offering Americans and Canadians the Yamaha YDX-TORC, which retailed at $3,499. The mountain bike entry was among the company's new lineup of power-assisted bicycles equipped with the Yamaha PW-X. This mountain bike-focused drive unit could push out up to 80 Nm of torque, allowing riders to traverse mountainous terrain easily. In the last six years, the company has offered more variety than the YDX-TORC, catering to every type of rider. However, despite its success, Yamaha is still pulling out of the North American e-bike market.
Why and When the Company is Shutting Operations
In a letter to its North American dealers, the company highlighted the post-COVID oversupply within the bicycle industry and the overall softening of the market as the reasons for its decision. It stated it would be exiting the region's e-bike market at the end of 2024.
While the news might be bleak for those interested in seeing what the company had in the works for the North American e-bike market, it comes with a silver lining for anyone looking to get their hands on a new electric bicycle. Yamaha is offering up to 60% discounts on its e-bike purchases with an ongoing "Fan Promotion" that will run until June 30, 2025. If you ever wanted a YDX MORO 05, now might be the best time to break out your wallet. The company also promises to honor the five-year warranty that comes with its e-bike purchases, supporting its North American clientele with any needed customer support and services.
What Model to Buy
With the company's Fan Promotion running until mid-next year, you might be interested in seeing which Yamaha e-bike strikes your fancy. The company has its fair share of bangers, with some of the market's most premium offerings in fitness, all roads, and mountain traversal.
The Wabash, for example, which falls under Yamaha's All Roads electric bikes, offers great on-road and off-road experiences. It is a little slower than its All Roads brother, the Yamaha Civante, though, reaching speeds of only 20 mph while the Civante caps out at 28 mph. Both bikes retail between $3,499 to $4,199. On the fitness end, the CrossConnect and CrossCore RC e-bikes are available. Like the Wabash, the CrossConnect is limited to 20 mph, while the CrossCore R goes up to 28 mph. Both bikes retail at $2,999, making them the cheapest in Yamaha's e-bike catalog.
The company's latest powered all-mountain options are the Yamaha YDX-MORO 05 and YDX-MORO 07. Both e-bikes come equipped with the PW-X3 drive unit and are capable of pedal assist speeds up to 20 mph. They also have the Yamaha 500Wh battery and near-perfect weight distribution. Retailing at $4,799 and $6,499, they are Yamaha's priciest picks.