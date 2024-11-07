Why Yamaha eBikes Are Being Discontinued In The US (And When They'll Be Gone For Good)

After six years of operation, motorcycle giant Yamaha is stepping away from the North American e-bike market. While the news might raise eyebrows for many who had no idea that Yamaha was one of the most prominent players in the electric bike game, true fans know the company was one of the earliest to conceptualize and design a working e-bike. In fact, the Yamaha PAS (Power Assist System), invented in 1993, was the world's first electrically power-assisted bicycle. With thirty-one years of experience under its belt, the company clearly knows a thing or two when it comes to e-bikes.

Yamaha first stepped onto the e-bike scene in 2018, offering Americans and Canadians the Yamaha YDX-TORC, which retailed at $3,499. The mountain bike entry was among the company's new lineup of power-assisted bicycles equipped with the Yamaha PW-X. This mountain bike-focused drive unit could push out up to 80 Nm of torque, allowing riders to traverse mountainous terrain easily. In the last six years, the company has offered more variety than the YDX-TORC, catering to every type of rider. However, despite its success, Yamaha is still pulling out of the North American e-bike market.