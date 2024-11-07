Blink Outdoor 4: What Kind Of Batteries Do These Cameras Use & How Many Do You Need?

A lot goes into home ownership, from taking care of the house itself to the surrounding yard. With so much time and money put into your dwelling, you want to ensure your home and belongings are well-defended against burglars and unwanted critters alike. There are several major home security brands to choose from, each providing similar levels of protection at varying price points. If you're just looking for a simple yet effective home security camera, Blink is undeniably one of the stronger choices out there, with the Blink Outdoor 4 camera being one of the premier options in its catalog.

Advertisement

Don't let its small size fool you; the Blink Outdoor 4 is a handy little camera. On a Wi-Fi connection, it offers a live feed with 1080p video and two-way audio that you can access at any time with the Blink mobile app. The lens provides a 143-degree field of view and can even integrate with Amazon Alexa.

Perhaps the most convenient aspect of the Outdoor 4 is that you can put it pretty much anywhere. That's because the camera is wireless and runs on batteries. Fortunately, it takes a pretty common battery type and doesn't need a ton of them.