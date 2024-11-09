Are There Any Mazda CX-3 Years You Should Avoid? Here's What You Need To Know

The Mazda CX-3 launched in 2016 as a subcompact-crossover that features refined looks, a premium interior, and responsive handling. In fact, during our 2016 Mazda CX-3 First Drive, we noted that while this crossover may look nothing like a sporty Miata, deep down, the CX-3 embodies its spirit. This Mazda offers the automaker's Skyactiv technology, which attempts to balance performance and efficiency across several areas of the vehicle, helping to save money at the pump, while still remaining an engaging experience behind the wheel. The CX-3's elegant exterior is a result of their KODO: Soul of Motion design approach, which creator Ikuo Maeda explains, "What sets Mazda Design apart from other brands is an obsession with ultimate form of beauty."

Despite the praise, the CX-3 was never able to exceed its inaugural sales figures of 18,557 units, with 2020 showing nearly half of the previous year's totals, according to GoodCarBadCar.net. In 2021, Mazda discontinued the CX-3 for a few reasons, including its sluggish sales numbers. Fortunately, for those in the market for a used crossover, the CX-3 may be just the right fit. However, not all the CX-3 iterations from Mazda are remembered for positive reasons, and there are certainly a few years you'll want to skip. Most notably, the crossover's first year in 2016 and its subsequent follow up in 2017.