What Does The API Symbol Mean On A Motor Oil Container?

If you've ever bought a quart of motor oil for your vehicle, you've likely encountered the letters API somewhere on the label. In fairness, there are a lot of abbreviations, symbols and odd number combinations on a motor oil label, so you might have missed it.

Engines, including those used in automobiles, motorcycles, and equipment, often require the use of motor oil, set apart by various classifications, that meet a prescribed set of standards. The broadest classification typically requires the use of motor oils that adhere to standards set by the API – that is, the American Petroleum Institute.

The API says it was formed in 1919 to set standards for the burgeoning oil industry. Today, it represents America's oil and natural gas industry, which provides over 11 million jobs in the United States and supplies most of the nation's industry.

API standards not only apply to conventional and synthetic engine oils, but synthetic blends as well. In addition to the oil type, you'll want to pay attention to the API service category and viscosity ratings shown on the labels of even the best motor oil brands before pouring them into your engine.

