Was 2003 A Good Year For The Harley-Davidson Sportster? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're interested in a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster, you'll have two displacements and several editions to be on the lookout for. Harley was founded in 1903, so a few of these 2003 editions feature the unique 100-year anniversary livery. 2003 is also a special year, as it was the last year Harley offered the much-loved and reliable Evolution engine in a frame mounted configuration. If you're considering a 2003 Sportster, this will be a main deciding factor that ultimately comes down to personal preference.

Advertisement

A rubber mounted engine is inherently going to be a less taxing, smoother ride. On the other hand, some riders are looking for that frame-mounted feel. This being the last year it was offered on an Evo-engine Sportster, if you're looking to maximize the amount of technology on your bike, but still feel that nostalgia, the 2003 might be your best bet.

The last major standout of the 2003 Sportster is that it was the last year of the XL1200s Sportster Sport, which came with a unique set of mechanical and stylistic design choices.