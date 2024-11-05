Here's What Those Squares And Circles On Your Car's Bumper Are For

When looking over pretty much any car on the road today, the functions of most visible components are pretty easy to figure out. Door handles open doors, lights serve to let other drivers know you're braking or turning (although these actions can be indicated with hand signals if driving without them), the grill aids in engine cooling and the movement of air. At the same time, there are some aspects of one's car that aren't as easy to determine. One example is the squares and circles that are often seen on a vehicle's bumper that, at first glance, don't seem to do anything at all.

As it turns out, these seemingly random shapes on rear bumpers can actually come in handy. Speaking specifically to the circles, they're often visual indicators of backup sensors, which aid in ensuring when you drive in reverse that you don't run into any obstacles. Many of these systems use sonar to detect the distance from nearby objects, while some use infrared or radar to warn you of potential collisions. As seen in the above image, there are typically four sensors, evenly spaced across the back bumper. If your car doesn't have distance sensors, they can be hardwired in, ideally by a professional, for an extra layer of safety — one of many tech gadgets that can help make your older car feel newer.

That just about covers the smaller bumper circles, but what about the larger circles or squares?