How Is The Harley-Davidson Roadster Different From A Standard Sportster?

When the Roadster was introduced in 2016 as the catchily-named XL1200CX Roadster. But the Sportster family had been around for almost six decades, incorporating classic Harley-Davidson models such as the Iron 883. Among the most significant additions to the family were sophisticated new engines, such as the 1000cc Ironhead that arrived in 1972 and the similarly-acclaimed Harley-Davidson Evolution engine, which was first included with the Sportster lineup in 1986. Just two years later, Evolution was offering Sportsters up to 1200cc.

The Sportster closed out the millennium with advanced electrical systems and a universal belt drive system, among other improvements. The Roadster arrived at a crucial time for the Sportster — one when the family's performance was ramping up. The 2008 XR1200 had set the pace for things to come. Riders sat atop an air-cooled 1202cc V-twin that could propel them to around 120 mph, and the engine offered approximately 91bhp. It was produced only until 2013, but nevertheless demonstrated that Harley considered a sportier take on the incredibly successful Harley-Davidson model, the Sportster, to be a concept at least worth experimenting with.

And so the Roadster was born a few short years later. The challenge for Harley with Roadster was to create a machine that was its own but that didn't depart too much from what the Sportster family had accomplished. Let's see how Harley blended the old and the new.

