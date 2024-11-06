Ford SuperCab Vs. Crew Cab: What's The Difference Between These F-Series Trucks?

If you're in the market for an F-series pickup and configuring a truck on the Ford website, you might've seen three different cab styles on offer — Regular, Super Cab, and Crew Cab (also called SuperCrew). The Regular option gives you just two doors and three seats, so those who would be interested in it would mostly be professionals just looking for a work truck. But if you're purchasing a pickup truck that will serve as your daily driver and for hauling the family around, then you should look at the two other options.

But what's the difference between the SuperCab and Crew Cab/SuperCrew cabin options? After all, both body styles offer four doors and six seats, allowing you to bring everyone onboard during the weekend. So, we'll look at the changes between the SuperCab and Crew Cab or SuperCrew body styles to help you figure out what suits you best. Note that we're not just looking at doors and space differences — we'll also consider what other goodies you're getting or missing out on by picking one body style over the other.