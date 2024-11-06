Ford SuperCab Vs. Crew Cab: What's The Difference Between These F-Series Trucks?
If you're in the market for an F-series pickup and configuring a truck on the Ford website, you might've seen three different cab styles on offer — Regular, Super Cab, and Crew Cab (also called SuperCrew). The Regular option gives you just two doors and three seats, so those who would be interested in it would mostly be professionals just looking for a work truck. But if you're purchasing a pickup truck that will serve as your daily driver and for hauling the family around, then you should look at the two other options.
But what's the difference between the SuperCab and Crew Cab/SuperCrew cabin options? After all, both body styles offer four doors and six seats, allowing you to bring everyone onboard during the weekend. So, we'll look at the changes between the SuperCab and Crew Cab or SuperCrew body styles to help you figure out what suits you best. Note that we're not just looking at doors and space differences — we'll also consider what other goodies you're getting or missing out on by picking one body style over the other.
SuperCab vs. SuperCrew
The biggest difference that you'll see between the SuperCab and the SuperCrew cabin style is the size of the rear doors. The SuperCrew uses two full-sized doors for the second-row seats, while the SuperCab has two rear-hinged doors that are a bit smaller than the rear doors found on the SuperCrew trucks. That's because the second-row leg room in SuperCab trucks are about 10 inches shorter than the SuperCrew variants, even in larger trucks like the F-250 and F-350.
The second-row doors in SuperCab trucks are also rear hinged, and you must open the front doors before you can open them. This makes Ford SuperCab trucks inconvenient to ride on if you frequently have back row passengers. If not, no sweat. Furthermore, the rear-hinged doors open up to 170 degrees, giving you more space for putting passengers and cargo in and out of your truck when both doors are fully open.
Ford first introduced the SuperCab in 1974 with the sixth generation F-series pickup, which helped its move from a purely professional vehicle to a combination of family and work truck. This helped the F-series become one of Ford's best-selling vehicles of all time.
If you need more cabin space
Both the SuperCab and SuperCrew/Crew Cab cabin configurations could seat a maximum of six passengers. However, the SuperCab truck has ten inches less leg room, so it'll be a tighter fit for adults. This isn't just about legroom either, as the SuperCab with a 6.5-foot bed is about 12 inches shorter than a SuperCrew truck with an equal box. So, even though the rear-hinged doors of the SuperCab could make it easier to load and unload cargo in the cabin, you're physically getting less space.
For example, the F-250 SuperCab offers 30.3 cubic feet of cargo space in the second row while the Crew Cab configuration will give you 53.4 cubic feet. This is likely the same in the smaller F-150, where you'll have more second row cargo capacity with the SuperCrew cabin style versus the SuperCab option. Nevertheless, Ford helps make up for this by offering a longer bed without extending the truck's wheelbase, at least for the smaller F-150 model.
If you want a bigger truck bed
If you don't want a long wheelbase truck but still need a longer truck bed, then the SuperCab body style is the one for you. The Ford F-150 SuperCab has a 145.4-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 232 inches, yet it still comes with a 6.5-foot bed, allowing you to carry longer cargo. On the other hand, a Ford F-150 Crew Cab/SuperCrew that has the same length will only have a 5.5-foot bed. Both of these cargo boxes are Styleside, not Flareside, so they both have a width of 50.6 inches between the wheelhouses. However, the extra foot you get with the SuperCab truck without extending is total length will make it easier for you to carry more stuff without sacrificing the maneuverability of the vehicle in tight spaces.
Nevertheless, if you really want a full-sized family truck and not compromise on truck bed length, you could still get a 6.5-foot truck bed with a SuperCrew cabin. However, this means that your truck will have a much longer wheelbase — 157.2 inches — and an overall length of 243.9 inches. This adds an extra foot between the front and rear axles, as well as extending the over length of the truck by the same amount. Although it might seem small, it could make it harder to drive the truck around, especially if you live in the tight spaces of the city.
Consider feature availability
One more thing you might notice is that you'll have more variant options with the SuperCrew cabin versus the SuperCab. This is true in both F-150 and F-250 truck models, with SuperCab configurations only available on base and mid variants of the truck, while you practically get all variants — from the base XL to the top-of-the-line Raptor (for the F-150) and Limited (for the F-250) — with a Crew Cab cabin.
This means if you want to add all the bells and whistles to your truck, you'll want to go for the larger passenger cabin and sacrifice some truck bed space. This is especially true for the Ford F-150, where the Raptor and Tremor variants are only available with a 5.5-foot truck bed. On the other hand, the Ford F-150 SuperCab could only go as high as the XLT variant, which is just the third out of eight possible options with the Ford F-150 Crew Cab trucks.
There are price differences too
Of course, given that the SuperCab truck is smaller than the SuperCrew/Crew Cab, its often slightly more affordable, too. The 2024 Ford F-150 SuperCab has three variants: XL, which starts at $41,385, STX, starting at $44,100, and XLT, with a base price of $47,830. On the other hand, SuperCrew versions are priced at $43,720 (XL), $46,435 (STX), and $50,190 (XLT). This makes the larger truck cost about $2,000 more on average. We haven't even looked at the more expensive variants, too, with the Ford F-150 Raptor having a starting price of $78,540 — more than $28,000 pricier than the top-end SuperCab variant.
Nevertheless, if you're on a tight a budget, want a new truck, and also want to have space for your kids in the back, the Ford F-150 SuperCab is good compromise for your wallet. The regular (two-door/three-seater) Ford F-150 XL starts at $37,065, so by adding about $4,000 more, you can take your family with you on your work truck — no need to buy a second vehicle to take them to the park during the weekends.