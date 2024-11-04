What Happens If You Spill Coolant On An Engine? (And How To Clean It)

If you've ever been topping off your car's coolant and accidentally poured the brightly colored liquid all over the engine, you understand that it can be both frustrating and concerning. Coolant is sticky, and when it dries, it turns into a crystallized form that can be difficult to remove. If you've accidentally spilled coolant on your engine and are freaking out, don't worry. As long as you don't leave the mess for a really long time — like, weeks or months — you most likely won't do any serious damage to your engine or the surrounding components.

As a former professional mechanic and a lifelong car fanatic, I've spilled my share of automotive fluids. I know that it can be scary to spill some of those liquids, and for good reason, too. Many automotive fluids contain caustic or toxic chemicals. Some of them can damage your skin or your car's paint, while others smell absolutely awful and will stain and ruin clothes. While coolant itself is pretty toxic if ingested, and it's not great for your car's paint, spilling it on your engine shouldn't do any real damage as long as you clean it quickly. If you're curious about how to clean your engine after a coolant spill, stick around. I'll break it down for you in easy terms, and we'll even go into a little deeper detail to explain why it's important to clean up after auto fluid spills and what could happen if you don't.

