What Does 2 Hours From Ignition On Mean On A Subaru?
Modern vehicles have more than 100 sensors that monitor nearly every aspect of car operation. Any of several common dashboard warning lights could signal an issue that may require your attention. And it isn't just diagnostic systems keeping track of engine components and other parts, such as the oxygen sensors in your car, but also advanced safety technology monitoring the area both around the vehicle and in it. These advances didn't happen overnight but over the course of decades in cars that revolutionized automotive safety forever.
For example, select Subaru Forrester models come with a Rear Seat Reminder system that engages when the back doors are used, sending a warning to the driver to check the rear seats. This technology helps to prevent tragedies when small children are accidentally left behind in hot cars. The automaker also offers a Driver Monitoring System that points a camera at drivers to determine if they are sleepy or distracted, issuing both visual and audio signals pulling attention back toward the road.
However, several Subaru drivers have noticed a strange message on their dashboard with a number followed by "Hours From Ignition On." With no further explanation and a host of complex safety systems offered in Subaru models, including facial recognition technology, drivers were understandably concerned. But the message is simply stating that the vehicle's engine has been running for a few hours, and it may be time for the driver to take a break.
Lengthy travel requires frequent breaks from driving
There are a lot of demands you face behind the wheel and many things competing for your attention. Consistent mental focus and physical operation of a vehicle for several hours straight can take a toll on your level of alertness. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatigue resulted in 693 accident deaths in 2022. This grim statistic doesn't only encompass people who got little sleep the night before, but also those who became increasingly tired due to driving for long periods or even because of the time of day.
In an effort to help curb tired driving, the British government recommends a 15-minute stop for every two hours of travel in its Highway Code manual. And automakers like Subaru have taken to gently reminding drivers how long they've been on the road, so they will consider a short break before continuing their journey.
A concerned owner who received the ignition message was assured by a Subaru mechanic on JustAnswer.com, "Nothing is wrong with the vehicle. Subaru had software added to the system to remind a driver that the ignition has been on for 2 hours straight. ... They thought this would be a good way as a reminder for a driver to take a break in order to remain alert." Once the Subaru's engine is turned off, the message will reset on its own and won't display when you turn the vehicle back on.