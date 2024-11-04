Where Are Keanu Reeves' Arch Motorcycles Actually Made?

A good number of motorcycle brands manufacture their bikes in the United States. Whether you ride or not, you're likely familiar with the Harley-Davidson and Indian names. However, one of the lesser-known brands that's worth keeping an eye on is Arch Motorcycles. They're a smaller brand based in California with a rather big name attached — Keanu Reeves, of "The Matrix" fame, and most recently known for his work in the "John Wick" films. Like many other actors, he diversifies his portfolio with his hand in a number of industries, and Reeves is actually one of the founders of Arch Motorcycles.

And who doesn't want to own a motorcycle partly created by Neo/John Wick? It's no doubt a big draw to the brand. Arch isn't anywhere near the scale of the big names in the industry that have offices all over the world. It's a simple company with a single building in the Los Angeles-area city of Hawthorne, California, where it can accommodate every employee.

"We have them all in one place," Gard Hollinger, the other co-founder of Arch Motorcycles Hollinger, told Cycle World. "So rather than creating the possibility for them to be out of sync or fighting each other, we're always doing everything with the same goal."