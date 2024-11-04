This Planet Shows What Earth Might Look Like In 8 Billion Years' Time

The future of the planet may not be the most comfortable of subjects to think about — from the threat of climate change to worry about world wars — but for astronomers, it's something to consider when looking at distant planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets.

Exoplanets can be quite different from Earth, with different sizes, densities, and orbits from their stars. Nevertheless, occasionally researchers find an exoplanet which is similar to Earth and which gives a sneak peak of what the future of our planet could look like.

That happened recently when astronomers discovered a planet located 4,000 light years away which is rocky and has a similar size to Earth. Detailed in Nature Astronomy, the researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, used the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaii to study a star system called KMT-2020-BLG-0414, where they found a small star — called a white dwarf — being orbited by an Earth-sized planet at an orbit distance around twice that of the Earth's to the Sun.

What is exciting about this finding is that it could represent what Earth would look like in around eight billion years from now, after the Sun has puffed up to become a red giant and then shrunk down to become a white dwarf — if Earth survives, that is.

"We do not currently have a consensus whether Earth could avoid being engulfed by the red giant Sun in six billion years," said the study's lead author, Keming Zhang. "In any case, planet Earth will only be habitable for around another billion years, at which point Earth's oceans would be vaporized by runaway greenhouse effect — long before the risk of getting swallowed by the red giant."