What Years Did Kawasaki Make The Mean Streak And How Much Horsepower Did It Have?
If you happen to know your way around cruiser motorcycles, chances are, you're well versed in Kawasaki's extensive lineup of Vulcan-branded bikes, which it sells alongside its famous Ninja series sports bikes. The history of the Vulcan series dates back to the mid-1980s when the company launched its first-ever cruiser motorcycle called the Kawasaki Vulcan 750.
Kawasaki would soon expand the Vulcan lineup to include entry-level machines like the Vulcan 400 and mid-tier offerings like the Vulcan 500 and the Vulcan 800. The year 1987 saw Kawasaki introduce the first large-capacity cruiser called the Vulcan 88, which also went by the Vulcan 1500 moniker. The company continued to sell the Vulcan 1500 lineup for the next several years, eventually culminating in the launch of the Vulcan 1500 Classic in 1996.
In late 2001, Kawasaki launched an enhanced variant of the Vulcan 1500 called the Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 Mean Streak. The company sold this model through 2003, and followed it up with the 2004 Vulcan 1600 Mean Streak. The company went on to launch Vulcan Mean Streak variants for the next four successive years before finally discontinuing the lineup in 2009. Let's take a closer look at all the Vulcan Mean Streak cruiser motorcycles made by Kawasaki since its launch.
[Featured image by Cupcub via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 Mean Streak (2002 - 2003)
For all practical purposes, the Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 Mean Streak from 2002 was an enhanced, more powerful variant of the standard Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 from the same era. The first-generation Mean Streak made more than 10% more power compared to the regular model, which amounted to a total of 66 hp.
Kawasaki achieved this increase in power by making several changes, which included mechanical upgrades to the engine. Improvements included larger intake and exhaust valves, a redesigned combustion chamber, new pistons, larger fuel injection throttle bodies, and new camshafts. The chassis of the 2002 Kawasaki Vulcan Mean Streak also got some changes. Design tweaks led to a longer wheelbase than the standard model — a move aimed at making the Mean Streak more agile compared to the stock Vulcan 1500.
The Mean Streak had several style elements that helped it stand out, too, including a refreshed design for the fenders and lights. Other notable features included self-canceling turn indicators, separate speedo and tachometers, and a five-position adjustable clutch lever. At launch, the Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 Mean Streak had an MSRP of $10,999.
Kawasaki Vulcan 1600 Mean Streak (2004 - 2008)
Two years after the Vulcan 1500 arrived on the scene, Kawasaki upgraded the 2004 edition of the motorcycle to a larger engine, going from 1470cc to 1552cc. The new model was called the Vulcan 1600 Mean Streak. The low-end and mid-range performance were boosted, and the power output increased to 72 hp. Changes to the design were subtle, with the 1600 Mean Streak getting new valve covers, redesigned mirrors, and reshaped cooling fins. Other changes included a stiffer swingarm and redesigned master cylinder housings for the front brakes and the hydraulic clutch.
The rest of the features largely remained basically identical to that of the 1500 Mean Streak. Kawasaki sold the 2004 model in two color options: Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blazing Orange. Following the release of the 2004 models, the company sold the bike for the next four years with no mechanical changes.
The only easy way to distinguish between these motorcycles was to look at the colors. This is because the 2005 model came in a Pearl Magma Red color option, while the 2008 model came in the Candy Fire Red option. The 2006 and 2007 models were offered in a single "Ebony" shade.
What happened to the Vulcan Mean Streak lineup after 2008?
Kawasaki didn't launch another Mean Streak edition of the Vulcan series after 2009, instead shifting itsfocus to the Vulcan 1700 lineup that launched that same year. These motorcycles featured a larger 1700cc engine that made more power and torque. The line consisted of five separate models that included the Vulcan 1700 Voyager, Voyager ABS, 1700 Nomad, 1700 Classic, and the 1700 Classic LT. By 2009, Kawasaki also had a fairly extensive lineup of the even larger 2000cc Vulcan models like the Kawasaki Vulcan 2000, Vulcan 2000 Classic, and Vulcan 2000 Classic LT.
It's been 15 years since Kawasaki's last Vulcan Mean Streak model was released, and there are still fans longing for the series to make a comeback. For those wondering what the current roster of Kawasaki cruiser motorcycles looks like, the company's 2024 lineup of Vulcan cruisers is consists of the 649cc Vulcan S, the Vulcan 900, the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero, and the Vulcan 1700 Voyager.