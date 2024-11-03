What Years Did Kawasaki Make The Mean Streak And How Much Horsepower Did It Have?

If you happen to know your way around cruiser motorcycles, chances are, you're well versed in Kawasaki's extensive lineup of Vulcan-branded bikes, which it sells alongside its famous Ninja series sports bikes. The history of the Vulcan series dates back to the mid-1980s when the company launched its first-ever cruiser motorcycle called the Kawasaki Vulcan 750.

Kawasaki would soon expand the Vulcan lineup to include entry-level machines like the Vulcan 400 and mid-tier offerings like the Vulcan 500 and the Vulcan 800. The year 1987 saw Kawasaki introduce the first large-capacity cruiser called the Vulcan 88, which also went by the Vulcan 1500 moniker. The company continued to sell the Vulcan 1500 lineup for the next several years, eventually culminating in the launch of the Vulcan 1500 Classic in 1996.

In late 2001, Kawasaki launched an enhanced variant of the Vulcan 1500 called the Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 Mean Streak. The company sold this model through 2003, and followed it up with the 2004 Vulcan 1600 Mean Streak. The company went on to launch Vulcan Mean Streak variants for the next four successive years before finally discontinuing the lineup in 2009. Let's take a closer look at all the Vulcan Mean Streak cruiser motorcycles made by Kawasaki since its launch.

[Featured image by Cupcub via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]