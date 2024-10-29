Google Chrome Running Slow? There's Finally A Way To Fix It: Here's How

Google's Chrome browser has been many people's default choice for years. Not because it's the most feature-laden or functionally rewarding browser out there. The reason is the Google Account trap, which means Chrome may have users Workspace files, browsing data, and most importantly, all those saved credentials for a few dozen services. On the flip side, it's an absolute resource hog. It's the sole app that can bring a M3 MacBook Air to a halt every other day.

Thankfully, Google is making some changes to fix those performance woes. Chrome is adding a new Performance Detection tool that not only identifies when a tab is sucking up an unusually high amount of resources but also offers a one-click fix system. For such scenarios, the browser will flash a "Performance issue alert" notification, alongside a "Fix Now" button.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The idea here is simple. When a tab is getting a little too sluggish, Chrome will offer a solution, or advise users to deactivate it. To enable this feature, simply head over to the Settings section of Chrome browser by tapping on the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen. Next, tap on the Performance section in the side panel. Under the General category, you will see a new Performance issue alerts option. Enable the corresponding toggle and you're good to go.

