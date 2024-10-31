Jeff Bezos Goes Screen-Free For An Hour Every Morning - Here's Why

With new research highlighting the effects of phone use on mental focus, a "no phones in the bedroom" approach is gaining popularity. Scientific American studies indicate that reaching for a phone first thing in the morning may set the brain up for distraction, priming it for reactive thinking throughout the day. Lauren Sanchez told People that she and her fiance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also speaks out about the most important reason humans need to go to space, have a morning routine that excludes phones altogether. In a recent interview with People, Sanchez shared how this tech-free rule helps the couple stay connected and start their day with intention.

"I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking," Sanchez revealed. She explained that mornings are quiet and undistracted, noting, "The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules." According to Sanchez, this daily routine is something they strictly adhere to, especially since it allows them to connect before the day's busyness takes over. "He definitely made that rule," she added, sharing how Bezos initiated the no-phone practice.