Jeff Bezos Goes Screen-Free For An Hour Every Morning - Here's Why
With new research highlighting the effects of phone use on mental focus, a "no phones in the bedroom" approach is gaining popularity. Scientific American studies indicate that reaching for a phone first thing in the morning may set the brain up for distraction, priming it for reactive thinking throughout the day. Lauren Sanchez told People that she and her fiance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also speaks out about the most important reason humans need to go to space, have a morning routine that excludes phones altogether. In a recent interview with People, Sanchez shared how this tech-free rule helps the couple stay connected and start their day with intention.
"I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking," Sanchez revealed. She explained that mornings are quiet and undistracted, noting, "The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules." According to Sanchez, this daily routine is something they strictly adhere to, especially since it allows them to connect before the day's busyness takes over. "He definitely made that rule," she added, sharing how Bezos initiated the no-phone practice.
Quality time over productivity
Lauren Sanchez described the couple's tech-free morning moments as an essential part of their relationship, explaining that they savor this time without interruptions. "The mornings are just us for as long as we can," she told People, describing their quality morning routine. As a mother of three, Sanchez understandably values these quiet, focused mornings, a practice that contrasts with her typically energetic approach to life.
Afternoons are a different story, though. Sanchez admitted, "Sitting quietly in the afternoons is not my best quality. Jeff can sit and focus on something for hours, and I'm like, 'What are we going to do? Where are we going to go?'" This contrast, she said, brings balance to their relationship. Known for his focus and productivity, Bezos' disciplined approach to managing distractions may be a key factor in his success. After all, his space station is closer than you think.
While the couple could spend very active mornings on Bezos's incredible $500 million yacht, they choose a phone-free start. Perhaps we should all follow this same practice to increase focus and enjoy more tech-free quality time with the ones we love. Building in moments of distraction-free time could help find more focus and productivity in our own lives, too.