5 Ford Models You Didn't Realize Were Rebadged From Other Brands

If you've ever been traveling and seen a car that looked just like one at home, but wearing the name of a different automaker, you may have seen a "rebadged" vehicle. "Badge engineering" (another name for the practice) is when two companies agree to use parts of one manufacturer's vehicle to create a different make and model for a different market. Sometimes the rebadged car is identical to the original, save for the badge or the grille.

This practice isn't limited to small or struggling companies that can't take on more manufacturing. Sometimes a large company uses rebadging to establish a foothold in a new market or slide under government restrictions. As one of the biggest and oldest automakers, the Ford Motor Company has worked with a number of other manufacturers over the years, sticking its blue oval on the likes of Nissan, Mazda, and Volkswagen vehicles.

[Featured image by ozz13x via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]