iPad Camera Following You On Video Calls? Here's How To Turn Off Center Stage

The Center Stage feature on your iPad enhances video calls by allowing the front camera to track your movements, automatically keeping you centered in the frame as you move. Powered by the iPad's ultra-wide TrueDepth camera and machine learning technology, Center Stage seamlessly pans, zooms, and adjusts to ensure you're always in focus, no matter where you are within the camera's view.

However, in some situations, this dynamic framing can feel a bit intrusive, particularly when you want to step out of the frame for a moment and the camera continues to follow you. Additionally, if someone else enters the camera's range, Center Stage will automatically expand the frame to include them, which may not always be what you want. Not to mention, the constant adjustments can sometimes feel distracting or even dizzying.

If you prefer a more traditional camera setup—one that remains fixed without automatically adjusting to every movement—turning off Center Stage is simple. Whether you're using FaceTime, Zoom, Slack, or another Facetime alternative, the process is the same. Below, we'll guide you through the steps to disable Center Stage on your iPad, allowing you to set the camera view that's most comfortable for each call.

