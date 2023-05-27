AI Versus Machine Learning: What's The Difference?

Artificial intelligence, as the name implies, is determined by a machine's ability to demonstrate its intelligence. As is typical of we self-absorbed humans, this is further defined as "the capability of a machine to imitate intelligent human behavior," according to Merriam-Webster. It's precisely this that makes ChatGPT's stellar performance in the aforementioned AP biology exam such a triumph: the AI was indeed able to perform as an intelligent human.

To expand on that analogy, human scholars could not have performed so well in that exam without learning the material first, and ChatGPT, too, had to "learn" an enormous amount of material as well. The very reason that the chatbot is so sophisticated, in fact, is that it scanned a great wealth of content from around the Internet.

Artificial intelligence, in effect, is a mark of how a piece of software or hardware uses or demonstrates the knowledge it has gathered. Machine intelligence, meanwhile, is a separate area within AI itself. It's distinct in that it is, instead, one way in which the AI in question gathers that information.