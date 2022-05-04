How To Zoom In On FaceTime

Like it or not, technology has become an integral part of the way we communicate. Of course, now a person living in one country can virtually see and speak to close friends all over the world. This can be done with the use of platforms such as Zoom and Skype, but many people simply prefer to use FaceTime on a supported device.

FaceTime has changed a great deal since its inception back in June of 2010, and the updates are still happening, according to CNET. One is the ability to zoom in on FaceTime calls. Some may ask why this is a needed feature, but there are many people who either currently use it or would like to know how to zoom in on calls to provide a closer look at the person they're calling. For example, pretend you're on a call with your buddy and they want to show you a picture during the call. Sure, they could just text it to you, but perhaps they want to share that moment with you. After all, keeping people connected in intimate ways is what this technology is about — or at least it can be.

As in most instances when using Apple devices, zooming in on a FaceTime call is incredibly easy. Also like many aspects of Apple products, however, the company has not been super forthcoming with details of the existence of this feature or how to use it.