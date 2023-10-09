The 5 Best FaceTime App Alternatives For Android Users (All Free)

So, you know how on iPhones, people don't just video call each other — they FaceTime? Apple spent quality time crafting this app, and it became a verb. You've got screen sharing, seamless call transitioning between iPhones and MacBooks, real-time avatars that dynamically move during video calls, and, with the latest iOS 17 update, the introduction of hand gestures during video calls to trigger reactions.

But hey, if you're rolling with an Android, participation in FaceTime calls is possible, but with certain limitations. You get the basics — join calls, mute/unmute audio, fullscreen mode, and switch camera views. However, there's a bunch of other cool stuff you can't do, like initiating a FaceTime call. You're always the guest, never the host. You're limited to joining FaceTime links provided by iPhone users.

But hold up, there is no cause for concern. There are a lot of apps on the Google Play Store that are basically FaceTime for Android, offering identical features and even more. Since a lot more people use Android devices than iPhones, developers have dedicated considerable effort to crafting a variety of voice and video calling apps for Android users.