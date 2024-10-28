How Much HP Does A Saab 9000 Turbo Have, And What Is The Car Worth Today?

It's been more than a decade since Saab exited the automobile manufacturing arena. Despite the Swedish company's decision to refocus on its defense and security roots, those who've owned a Saab over the years tend to remember their cars with fondness. Saabs were, after all, in production for more than six decades, with the first rolling off the line in 1949. Over the years, the manufacturer delivered a steady stream of passenger vehicles that favored style and comfort as much as power and performance.

Advertisement

While in production, Saabs were popular in Sweden, and became a bit of a status symbol of more discerning drivers elsewhere, including the United States. Among the most popular offerings to grace the Saab lineup was the 9000, which the company debuted in model year 1985. Even in the earliest models of the Saab 9000, the Euro-size vehicle was packing some decent punch under the hood via a 2-liter, 16-valve turbocharged engine with double overhead camshafts. That engine was capable of producing 175 horsepower and just over 200 pound-feet of torque.

While those are hardly mind-blowing numbers, for a vehicle the size of the Saab 9000, they're pretty impressive. Perhaps not surprisingly, the company would bolster the power output significantly over the course of the vehicle's production run. Indeed, by the time the 1998 Saab 9000 hit the streets, it was packing an uber-reliable 2.3-liter turbocharged B234R engine that pushed the ponies to 200 hp or better.

Advertisement