What Was The First Military Battle Between Aircraft Carriers?

The world's navies have been using aircraft carriers since 1918, but it wasn't until World War II that the powerful vessels came into their own. Before carriers, navies revolved around battleships, which served throughout WWII. When the U.S. lost much of its battleship strength in the Pacific Fleet, things changed. The attack on Pearl Harbor altered U.S. naval strategy, and the carriers that weren't at Pearl Harbor during the sneak attack formed the core strength of the fleet for the remainder of WWII.

Aircraft carriers saw naval warfare take to the skies, and they participated in many battles, with losses on both sides. Given how important they were, it's interesting to explore the first time two carriers met one another in combat. That hadn't happened before WWII, but when it did, it effectively changed naval warfare forever. A carrier provided the ability for warships to engage in over-the-horizon combat. Essentially, a carrier doesn't need to see its target to engage it — that's what its air force is for.

The first time aircraft carriers on opposing sides engaged in combat was in May 1942, during the Battle of the Coral Sea. The battle took place between May 4 and 8 and was a watershed moment in naval warfare, and it was an important conflict for the U.S. Navy. The Navy lost much of its combat power at Pearl Harbor, and the Battle of the Coral Sea offered two things. It demonstrated the combat effectiveness of carriers in blue-water warfare, and it gave the Americans an opportunity to regain a foothold in the Pacific.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]