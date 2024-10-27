What Happened To Invis-A-Rack From Shark Tank Season 3?

If you're a fan of "Shark Tank," you probably saw the Season 3 Episode 2 pitch from Donny McCall for Invis-A-Rack. It was a promising product, as plenty of people can find utility in a collapsible cargo rack for their truck beds. Indeed, cargo racks have almost always been permanent fixtures on trucks, and they require an exceedingly long time to install and remove. Such conventional cargo racks are also solid in design, meaning you can't practically take one with you when it's not attached to the bed. A collapsible model would solve all those problems, which is where Invis-A-Rack comes into play.

Unfortunately, Invis-A-Rack failed to score a deal with any of the sharks, and Donny McCall had to walk away without a handshake. Nonetheless, the sharks' reception to the product was notably positive. So even though the concept didn't take off on "Shark Tank," it was far from the type of failed pitch like the Sullivan Generator, which drew raucous laughter from the sharks. Still, the sharks' criticisms of the Invis-A-Rack were reasonable, if not completely fair. Kevin and Daemon expressed their main misgivings towards the business model itself, specifically the owner's unwillingness to expand manufacturing internationally.

McCall's stance against foreign production was noble, however, as he claimed his vision was to use the product as a way to rejuvenate the economically depressed area of North Carolina from where it was conceived. The Invis-A-Rack had clear obstacles, and it's been over a decade since its appearance on "Shark Tank." Surprisingly, it's still available for purchase.

