Common Problems With The Kawasaki Z900RS (According To Owners)
With prices starting at over $12K, the Kawasaki Z900RS isn't a candidate for the cheapest cafe racer you can buy. Still, it could be a good value for someone looking for classic retro style, Kawasaki reliability, and Z900-inspired power. However, despite Kawasaki's reputation as one of the best motorcycle brands, the Z900RS has a few common problems that buyers should be aware of before signing any purchase agreements.
The most common Kawasaki Z900RS owner reported problem is centered around the bike's throttle response. When applying the throttle at low speeds, especially from idle, the Z900RS has a tendency to stutter just a bit.
Another, though less commonly reported, problem is high-rpm idle during cold start-up. Some owners report their Z900RS engines can rev up to 2,500 rpm while warming up on cold days.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued three recalls for Kawasaki Z900RS motorcycles. While recalls on new Kawasaki Z900RS motorcycles fresh from a dealer should already be addressed before delivery, it's important to check the NHTSA website for the current recall status on your motorcycle using its VIN.
Details about common Kawasaki Z900RS problems
The jerky low-speed throttle response of the Kawasaki Z900RS isn't enough to stall the engine, but it is disconcerting unless you've learned to feather the clutch while developing your skills as a motorcyclist. Likewise, the excessive revs during cold start-up isn't dangerously high, but it's enough to be annoyingly loud if you're trying to go to school or work before the neighborhood is fully awake.
A common remedy for the low-end throttle issue and high rpm idling is to re-tune the ECU (engine control unit) to a less restricted version. It seems the factory tune is aimed at reducing emissions over performance by reducing the fuel in the fuel-air mixture, resulting in a lean ratio.
The NHTSA issues include recall ID 24V270000, issued April 16, 2024, for potentially 525 2024 Z900RS models with an "Improperly Manufactured Front Tire." Symptoms of the issue occur inside the tire, hidden from view, and present as blisters on the inner surface.
Around 1,173 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS models are affected by NHTSA recall 18V866000 described as "Incorrect Brake Hose/Sensor Wire Routing." Improper routing could lead to damage to the rear brake hose or wheel rotation sensor wiring, resulting in a loss of braking and/or ABS functionality.
The final Z900RS recall found on the NHTSA website, is 19V083000, and concerns potentially 497 2019 models. This recall requires dealers to inspect the ABS hydraulic unit of affected motorcycles for debris and replace contaminated units as necessary.
What's special about the Kawasaki Z900RS?
The Kawasaki Z900RS is back for the 2025 model year with its base version priced at $12,649, the Z900RS Cafe at $12,899, and the Z900RS SE version at $14,149 MSRP. The Z900RS lineup is among the most eye-catching Kawasaki motorcycles in history, combining retro styling and modern technology.
All Kawasaki Z900RS versions include modern touches such as the assist and slipper clutch, dual throttle valves, Kawasaki traction control, and anti-lock braking systems, and the Z900RS SE ups the ante with a few upscale additions. The standard Z900RS suspension possesses enough finesse for negotiating city traffic and stability on the highway for comfortable cruising, and the complete package provides enough power and reliability to put miles behind you.
The minor $250 price difference between the Z900RS and the Z900RS Cafe is understandable given the Cafe's front cowl and windscreen addition. However, the SE's $1,500 price jump over the base model is more difficult to justify without some details.
The two lower Kawasaki Z900RS models ride on suspensions featuring 41mm inverted forks with adjustable compression, rebound, and spring preload at the front and a horizontal back-link swingarm with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload at the rear. The standard ABS disc brakes include dual 300mm rotors and four-piston calipers up front with a single 250mm rotor and single-piston caliper at the rear. In addition to some cosmetic changes, the Z900RS SE has upgrades like M4 Brembo Callipers, an Ohlins rear shock, and gold front forks with revised settings.