Common Problems With The Kawasaki Z900RS (According To Owners)

With prices starting at over $12K, the Kawasaki Z900RS isn't a candidate for the cheapest cafe racer you can buy. Still, it could be a good value for someone looking for classic retro style, Kawasaki reliability, and Z900-inspired power. However, despite Kawasaki's reputation as one of the best motorcycle brands, the Z900RS has a few common problems that buyers should be aware of before signing any purchase agreements.

The most common Kawasaki Z900RS owner reported problem is centered around the bike's throttle response. When applying the throttle at low speeds, especially from idle, the Z900RS has a tendency to stutter just a bit.

Another, though less commonly reported, problem is high-rpm idle during cold start-up. Some owners report their Z900RS engines can rev up to 2,500 rpm while warming up on cold days.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued three recalls for Kawasaki Z900RS motorcycles. While recalls on new Kawasaki Z900RS motorcycles fresh from a dealer should already be addressed before delivery, it's important to check the NHTSA website for the current recall status on your motorcycle using its VIN.

