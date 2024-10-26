How To Track Your Daily Steps Using Just Your Android Or iPhone

Tracking your daily steps is a simple yet effective way to monitor your physical activity and stay motivated toward your fitness goals. Whether you're aiming to lose weight, boost your fitness, or just keep track of your movement, step tracking provides valuable insights into your daily routines. Fortunately, you don't need a fancy fitness tracker or smartwatch to do this — your Android or iPhone can effortlessly count your steps when you carry it with you.

Your smartphone can utilize built-in motion sensors, such as the accelerometer and gyroscope, to detect your movements and accurately count your steps. However, this valuable information isn't readily available at a glance; you'll need to set up an app to access it.

Android devices generally come with Google Fit, while iPhones feature the Health app. Both of these apps allow you to easily log your steps, set fitness goals, and access detailed data about your daily, weekly, and monthly activities. Here's how you can use them to track your daily steps.