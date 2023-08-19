5 Of The Best Pedometer Apps For iPhone

Starting simple, if all you want to do is track the number of steps you take each day, there's a default app on iPhones that can do just that — Health, also known as Apple Health. If you haven't used the Health app before, all you need to do is open it up and set up your profile. It will ask for information like your date of birth, sex, and blood type, but you can choose which you want to enter. Once you're done, tap on the Summary tab and tap Edit next to Favorites. This will let you select Steps from the Activity list and pin it so your steps are always shown right on your Summary screen.

The best bit about using the Health app is that you'll already have data available to check out since your iPhone started tracking your steps from the moment you bought it. You can view your daily steps and the average for the week, month, the last six months, and even the last year. A Highlights section also presents your data through handy comparisons like how much you're walking this month compared to the previous month or how you're doing today compared to your daily average.