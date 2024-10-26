How To Disable The Annoying Samsung Wallet Swipe Up Gesture
The Samsung Wallet app, which comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy phones, provides a convenient way to store and manage payment cards, digital IDs, tickets, and other essentials in one secure location. You can quickly access it by swiping up from the bottom of the home or lock screen, making it easy to retrieve digital cards and make payments via NFC. However, this easy access can be triggered unintentionally while unlocking your phone or using the app switcher.
For those who find these frequent interruptions bothersome, or those who rarely use Samsung Wallet, the swipe up gesture can become more of a frustration than a helpful shortcut. Fortunately, you don't have to uninstall the app to stop this from happening. Here, we will walk you through the steps to disable the Samsung Wallet swipe up gesture, allowing you to regain control over your phone's navigation, while still keeping the app available for when you actually need it.
Disabling the Samsung Wallet swipe up gesture on Galaxy devices
Turning off the Samsung Wallet swipe up gesture is fairly straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow.
- Open the Samsung Wallet app on your Galaxy phone.
- Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner and select Settings.
- Tap on "Quick access" and select "Swipe up gesture" in the following menu.
- Turn off the Lock screen, Home screen, and Screen off toggles.
Once you complete the steps above, Samsung Wallet will no longer pop up when you swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
If you don't use Samsung Wallet at all, you can also uninstall the app. However, if you still want quick access to Samsung Wallet but prefer not to use the swipe up gesture, you can set your device to open the app with a double-press of the side button. To do that, head to Settings > Advanced features > Side button. Then, enable the "Double press" toggle and select the "Samsung Wallet quick access" option.