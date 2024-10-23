I Tried Snapchat's New Spectacles: XR Has Promise But Here's What Needs To Improve

During the demo, I first had to learn the user interface, which involves holding up the palm of your left hand. Controls appear on there that you can tap, and it feels similar to the Humane AI Pin. That menu persists in any app you launch, so you get a nice consistent UI when you need it — a common aspect of how augmented reality works. I played a few different games including one called "Nature Spray," which very simply allowed me to shoot flowers and plants out of my hand onto the ground, the table, and even the ceiling. The cool part is that the Spectacles knew whether I was spraying a horizontal or vertical surface and reacted appropriately.

Advertisement

Another game I played alongside a fellow journalist was a collaborative 3d drawing game that allows you to work alongside one (or more) others to draw in the air. The drawings are locked, so you can move around them and add details as you need to. I've never had the kind of mind that allows me to draw like that, but I really dig how easy it is — though the UI for choosing tools and color palettes weren't as intuitive as I would have liked.

From an educational standpoint, there was "Solar System," which does exactly what it sounds like: shows you a working model of the solar system. It's not to scale, because if it was, Mercury and Jupiter would be miles apart, but it simulates the movement of the planets and moons and allows you to take a stroll around.

Advertisement