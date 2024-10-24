Every year, hurricanes cause major catastrophes around the world, with some regions being hit harder than others. For instance, areas near the Central-Eastern North Pacific Ocean and North Atlantic Ocean are particularly vulnerable to these tropical cyclones, and in the U.S., southern coastal states like Florida and Louisiana are known to record significantly higher occurrences than other areas.

Given that hurricanes cause more damage and fatalities than any other weather disaster in the U.S. — and have a significant global impact — efforts have increasingly focused on using technology to predict and minimize their devastating effects. Software companies have developed apps that track hurricanes and provide crucial information to help people prepare during these emergencies. In highly susceptible areas, these tools are basically a must-have.

While some of these apps are data-intensive and suitable for meteorologists and other professionals, others are designed with more user-friendly and interactive features for the general public. Ultimately, they all aim to provide enough foresight to significantly reduce potential damage from hurricanes.

Here are 11 of the best apps to track hurricanes on Android and iOS.