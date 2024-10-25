Which Jeep Commander Years Had HEMI Engines & How Much HP Did They Have?

SUVs are all the rage right now, but you could argue their trajectory was set in part by the strides of the '90s and early 2000s, when a slew of now-successful SUVs hit the market for the first time. The '90s saw the introduction of many household names like the Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V. This trend carried into the 2000s, with the launch of heavyweight Japanese models such as the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot.

Advertisement

Jeep didn't want to be left out of the 2000s party either, and so it introduced its first three-row vehicle, the midsize Commander, in 2005 (as a 2006 model) with an optional 5.7-liter HEMI engine to entice performance enthusiasts. The HEMI was available on the Commander for the 2006-2010 model years.

Sadly, even with its high-powered HEMI V8 engine, the Jeep Commander was an oddball and never found the same success as the others. The midsize SUV was based on the Grand Cherokee's unibody construction, but instead of stretching the wheelbase out to provide more interior space to comfortably accommodate a third row in the seven-seater version, Jeep left it largely untouched, opting to make only slight changes.

Advertisement

With limited room to work around, Jeep positioned the second and third row seats higher than the first row, and with this came a raised roof designed to create additional headroom for the passengers in the back. The result was a midsize SUV with relatively cramped comfort and less impressive design than its more streamlined contemporaries. Unsurprisingly, the Commander struggled to find buyers, with sales dropping from a high of 88,497 units in 2006 down to 8,115 units by 2010 (according to GoodCarBadCar), forcing Jeep to discontinue production after just five years.