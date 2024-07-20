Here's Why Jeep Discontinued The Commander After Just 5 Years

The automaker was wise to use the Grand Cherokee as a basis for its new larger SUV, but the company made a critical mistake. Instead of extending the wheelbase beyond the Grand Cherokee's dimensions and adapting the chassis to accommodate a spacious three-row configuration, designers ultimately left it virtually unchanged, and ultimately both the Jeep Commander and Grand Cherokee shared the same 109.5-inch wheelbase. This created a problem with the third-row which sat higher inside the vehicle, above the rear wheels. That configuration left passengers with unreasonably little head room at 35.7 inches and confined leg room at 28.9 inches. Even though the Grand Cherokee didn't offer the extra passenger capacity, its back seat was much more roomy, with 39.3 inches of headroom, and 35.5 inches of legroom.

The boxy body shape of the Jeep Commander also didn't win over many drivers, especially when compared to the more aerodynamic and sleeker Grand Cherokee. The more upright windshield, sharply squared corners and raised roof above the third-row made this SUV look dated. One reviewer, whose headline called the car "ugly," recounted that in the week they had the vehicle, no one around them had nice things to say. "Comments were more of the 'dang' variety."

Readers might argue the Commander was more boring than ugly. It was certainly more visually appealing than the Jeep Treo, which was one of the weirdest SUVs ever made.