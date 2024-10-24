The U.S. Navy's Aircraft Carrier Shortage Isn't What You'd Think

As with any mechanical asset, maintenance is required from time to time. It's even more pertinent with the largest ships at sea. The unfortunate truth about aircraft carriers is that the longer they're out at sea, the more maintenance they need to undergo. The Navy deployed the USS Gerald Ford (CVN-78) for its first combat deployment in May 2023. After eight months of deployment and three extensions, the 100,000-ton carrier was finally called back to its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, in January 2024. Once the Ford returned to Virginia, it started undergoing a maintenance routine expected to last for a year at minimum, with it being unavailable for deployment until sometime in 2025 at the earliest.

Advertisement

Carriers typically deploy for seven months at a time because being out longer can put additional strain on them, leading to longer maintenance periods. It's even worse for older carriers. The USS Eisenhower (CVN-69) earned its commission in 1977 and had to sit in dry dock for 15 months, receiving maintenance when it returned from deployment in 2021.

Furthermore, extensions at sea can cause chaos to a routine maintenance schedule. Bryan McGrath, a former destroyer captain and head of the FerryBridge Group, a defense consulting firm, told Navy Times, "Without regular maintenance, the more things break, the more things get added to packages, those packages get bigger and the potential time that the ship spends in the yard potentially increases. The more you spend in the yard, the less time you have to get ready to get back out and get going next time."

Advertisement