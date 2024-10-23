How To Get Road Tar Off Your Car With WD-40

A freshly paved road can kick up fresh tar as you drive, and this can make a mess and stick to your car or truck. Thankfully, it's not hard to remove with something you could already be using to keep your car in tip-top shape, WD-40.

It only takes a few simple steps to wipe away road tar with the aid of WD-40 Multi-Use Spray. First, wash your car with car shampoo, taking special care to be thorough on the tar-impacted areas. Once the car is washed and dried, apply WD-40 and let it sit for a few minutes to work its magic. Next, add a bit more WD-40 to a clean cloth and wipe away the tar spots. You should then give the WD-40-applied areas a quick wash with soap and water to remove excess product. Finally, give the cleaned area a buff with a fresh cloth, and you should be all set.

While this may be a great way to clean your car after a drive through unsettled tar, you should be aware of some disclaimers before starting this cleanup process.

